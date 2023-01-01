60°F
Homicides

Man found dead in a vehicle in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 4:26 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in a crashed vehicle was found dead with a gunshot wound in central Las Vegas early Saturday.

At around 12:25 a.m. police responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a water line near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, east of North Tonopah Drive. The man inside was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

