Man found dead in southeast Las Vegas apartment identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was found dead in a southeast Las Vegas apartment on Monday morning.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

He was 30-year-old Donald Shields Jr., of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

About 8:35 a.m. Monday, police were called to an apartment on the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man “who suffered from apparent trauma.”

Shields died at the scene. Police have said he died from an apparent gunshot wound, but the coroner’s office had not released the man’s cause and manner of death as of Friday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

