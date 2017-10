Las Vegas police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found dead at a southwest valley gas station.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was found at a Terrible’s gas station at 415o S. Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

415o S. Durango Drive, las vegas, nv