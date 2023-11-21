59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man found shot to death in Las Vegas alley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found shot to death early Monday in an alley in a residential area in north central Las Vegas just west of Interstate 15.

A dispatcher for the Metropolitan Police Department received a call at 5:19 a.m. about an injured man sprawled in the alley in the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue near B Street. Arriving officers determined that the man had suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said in a news release.

The department’s homicide section is investigating the shooting. The identity, cause and manner of the man’s death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, according to the release.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
2
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
3
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
4
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
5
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead