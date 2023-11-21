Man found shot to death in Las Vegas alley

Police received a call at 5:19 a.m. about an injured man sprawled in the alley in the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue near B Street.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found shot to death early Monday in an alley in a residential area in north central Las Vegas just west of Interstate 15.

A dispatcher for the Metropolitan Police Department received a call at 5:19 a.m. about an injured man sprawled in the alley in the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue near B Street. Arriving officers determined that the man had suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said in a news release.

The department’s homicide section is investigating the shooting. The identity, cause and manner of the man’s death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, according to the release.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.