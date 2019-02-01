Man gets life sentence for 2013 murder in Las Vegas apartment

Emilio Arenas, who tortured and killed a man in an east Las Vegas apartment, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Emilio Arenas reacts as the verdict in his case is read with his legal team, Charles Cano, left, Randy Pike and Susan Bush, right, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Arenas received life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Emilio Arenas reacts after his verdict is read with his attorney Charles Cano, left, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Arenas received life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Defendant Emilio Arenas, center, waits to hear the jury's verdict with his attorneys, Charles Cano, left, and Randy Pike at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Arenas received life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Defendant Emilio Arenas turns around as he waits to hear the jury's verdict in his case with his legal team, Navid Afshar, left, Charles Cano, second from left, and Randy Pike at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Arenas received life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Judge Michelle Leavitt looks over the document containing the verdict for Emilio Arenas at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Arenas received life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Judge Michelle Leavitt addresses the jury after the verdict for Emilio Arenas was delivered at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Arenas received life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Prosecutors said Arenas, convicted by the same jury of first-degree murder in the 2013 slaying of 50-year-old Carl Simon, had stuffed the victim’s body in a suitcase, which was submerged under water in a bathtub as Arenas sang along to the Ozzy Osbourne song “Crazy Train.”

One of Arenas’ co-defendants, Peyton Hemingway, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder last week and is awaiting sentencing.

Arenas had faced possible sentences of 20 to 50 years, 20 years to life, life in prison without parole or capital punishment.

Prosecutors said the slaying of Simon took hours. He was punched, kicked, whipped, stabbed with scissors and bound with electrical tape.

Arenas and Hemingway attacked Simon in a room after they accused Simon of stealing money intended for drugs, prosecutors said.

Simon’s remains were found in a dumpster 6 miles from the Budget Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, where he was killed.

Theresa Allen, who was with the men at the time of the killing, testified against Arenas and Hemingway during their trial. She has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

