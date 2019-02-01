Man gets life sentence for 2013 murder in Las Vegas apartment

Emilio Arenas, who tortured and killed a man in an east Las Vegas apartment, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as jurors spared him from capital punishment.
Prosecutors said Arenas, convicted by the same jury of first-degree murder in the 2013 slaying of 50-year-old Carl Simon, had stuffed the victim’s body in a suitcase, which was submerged under water in a bathtub as Arenas sang along to the Ozzy Osbourne song “Crazy Train.”
One of Arenas’ co-defendants, Peyton Hemingway, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder last week and is awaiting sentencing.
Arenas had faced possible sentences of 20 to 50 years, 20 years to life, life in prison without parole or capital punishment.
Prosecutors said the slaying of Simon took hours. He was punched, kicked, whipped, stabbed with scissors and bound with electrical tape.
Arenas and Hemingway attacked Simon in a room after they accused Simon of stealing money intended for drugs, prosecutors said.
Simon’s remains were found in a dumpster 6 miles from the Budget Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, where he was killed.
Theresa Allen, who was with the men at the time of the killing, testified against Arenas and Hemingway during their trial. She has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.
