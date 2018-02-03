Man gunned down in drive-by shooting Friday in Las Vegas

A man was gunned down late Friday in a drive-by shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley.

A man was gunned down late Friday in a drive-by shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man was gunned down late Friday in a drive-by shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Reports of gunfire came in shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday to the Metropolitan Police Department. When officers arrived at 4213 W. El Parque Ave., near the 1800 block of Arville Street, they found a man lying on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died at University Medical Center, police said.

Homicide investigators determined the man was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle slowed down and began shooting. Police confirmed as of Saturday morning, no suspects had been identified, and the motive remained unclear.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal records, his death marked the 24th homicide in the county this year and the 21st homicide investigated by Metro.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.