Homicides

Man in custody in connection with ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 6:11 am
 
Updated October 26, 2020 - 8:29 am

An individual is in custody Monday in connection with the fatal striking of a bicyclist on Sunday by a man who was leaning out of a passing vehicle.

Clark County Detention Center records show Rodrigo Cruz, 22, was booked into the jail Sunday on charges of murder and violation of parole. Cruz was booked under the same last six numbers of the event number that Las Vegas police listed for the bizarre killing of the bicyclist near Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, and the death of a person who struck the bicyclist.

Police said Sunday they were searching for a motorist involved in the deaths, described by police as “senseless.”

About 7:30 a.m. Sunday, a minivan with two people inside was traveling down Hollywood near Sahara and appeared to be racing with a few other cars, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The minivan’s passenger stuck his body out of the window, attempted to strike a couple on a walk, then hit a woman riding her bicycle.

The bicyclist, a woman in her mid-50s, was injured when she fell to the ground and died at the scene, Spencer said. The momentum of hitting the woman caused the passenger to fall from the car, skid about 150 feet on the asphalt and suffer a fatal injury when he hit his head on a streetlight.

The minivan fled before police arrived. Spencer said Sunday that the driver is a suspect in the homicide investigation and could face a murder charge. The details of Cruz’s suspected involvement had not been not released as of early Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

