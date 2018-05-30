Man killed, baby critically hurt in central Las Vegas shooting

A man is dead and a baby is critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his early 40s is dead and his 3-week-old child is critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

The man was shot in the chest and died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The baby was shot in the stomach and was taken to the same hospital in “extremely critical” condition, he said.

The man and his girlfriend got into an argument, Spencer said. The woman’s brother, who lives in a neighboring apartment, got a gun and came back to where the two were arguing, Spencer said.

Paris Fesi and Alyissia Prchal were walking together along Caspian Springs Drive when they heard screaming from the nearby complex. They moved closer to see a woman holding an unmoving child running through the complex parking lot.

“My baby’s shot,” the woman wailed according to Prchal.

“She was yelling to the cops, like, ‘We don’t need cops, we need a paramedic,’” Fesi added.

The woman ran out of a complex gate onto Caspian Springs to meet an arriving ambulance, he said. The silent infant was loaded into the back of the ambulance, Prchal said.

It is believed that the brother fired one shot, which went through the man’s chest and struck the baby, Spencer said. The brother is in custody.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

