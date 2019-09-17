Man killed by 2 assailants at Las Vegas apartment complex ID’d

Twayne Allen Jr., 31, was shot and killed shortly after he arrived at the complex on the 5000 block of South Lindell Road on Sunday about 10 p.m., police say.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was shot and killed Sunday night shortly after arriving at a central Las Vegas apartment complex has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Twayne Allen Jr., 31, died at University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

At the time of the shooting, which happened about 10 p.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of South Lindell Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said that Allen had just arrived at the complex when he was shot.

Two men were seen running from the complex, located between Tropicana and Hacienda avenues, after the shooting, according to Metro. Jail records indicate no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.