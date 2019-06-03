Man killed during shooting in Henderson identified by coroner

The coroner’s office said Antoine Daejuan Young Jr. died of a single gunshot wound during a shooting that left two teens injured last week.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified a 20-year-old man killed during a shooting that left two teens injured last week in Henderson.

The coroner’s office said Antoine Daejuan Young Jr. died of a single gunshot wound on the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court, near Boulder Highway and Greenway Road, on Friday.

Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe the shooting was narcotics-related, Henderson police said over the weekend.

Two juveniles suffering gunshot wounds were hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting.

Two teenaged boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 22-year-old man, Joseph DeFrancisco, were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said Saturday. One of the boys was injured in the shooting. All three faces charges of first-degree murder.

The shooting marked the sixth homicide investigation in Henderson this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

