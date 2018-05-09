Man killed in central Las Vegas shooting; suspect at large

The man, in his late 40s, was fatally shot after a fistfight with another man, in his early 20s, just before 12:10 p.m. on the 1200 block of Melville Drive, near Valley View and Charleston boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the central valley on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed Wednesday in a central valley shooting, Las Vegas police said.

The man, in his late 40s, was fatally shot after a fistfight with another man, in his early 20s, just before 12:10 p.m. on the 1200 block of Melville Drive, near Valley View and Charleston boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The man in his 40s was at a house with a friend, who was working on a vehicle, when the younger man arrived. The men got into a fight, although the reason wasn’t immediately clear.

The older man was shot during the fight and died at University medical Center. Officers found him on the ground in front of a home, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

“We do believe that they knew each other,” Spencer said.

Police have made no arrests, Meltzer said. The younger man was last seen in a dark-colored sedan headed south on Melville, Spencer added.

Detectives were searching the area for video and speaking with witnesses.

Spencer asked anybody with information on the shooting to reach out to Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

His death marks the 78th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 65th investigated by Metro in 2018, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.