Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

A man was fatally shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood late Friday.

Detectives investigate a fatal shooting in the 400 block of Marcella Avenue on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police)

Gunfire erupted about 10:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Marcella Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Revere Street, said officer Alexander Cuevas, spokesman with North Las Vegas police.

The victim, who was only described as being in his 40s, died at the scene, Cuevas said.

No arrests had been announced Saturday.

Additional details, including a possible suspect description or motive, were not provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

