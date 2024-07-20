108°F
Homicides

Man killed in northeast Las Vegas shooting

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kalife Khayon Ayers, left, and Marcus Raynard Smith Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Two arrested in California for October homicide, extradited to North Las Vegas
Police: Man shot in Tuesday fight at convenience store arrested on suspicion of murder
New details revealed in Valley of Fire ranger shooting
Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Report sheds light on North Las Vegas shootings that left 5 dead
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2024 - 3:10 pm
 
Updated July 20, 2024 - 3:13 pm

Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley that left one man dead on Friday evening, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Arid Avenue, Metro said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man in the middle of the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responding to the scene pronounced him dead, police said.

Metro’s homicide section has been investigating the shooting and determined that the victim had been in a dispute with multiple vehicles. The person who shot him fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous reports can be given to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X.

