Homicides

Man killed in Sunday night shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated February 13, 2024 - 3:30 pm
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday night.

Las Vegas resident Devin Caraballo was shot around 8:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bellavia Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Tenaya Way. Caraballo died at the scene, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Luis Vidal said the shooting was being investigated as a self-defense homicide.

Court and jail booking records show that 40-year-old Jeremy King was arrested in connection with the shooting and faces a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

King is due in court on June 13.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

