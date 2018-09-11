Man killed inside car at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police said a man who was shot inside a vehicle at a central valley apartment complex managed to drive a block before he died.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of gunshots at the Rancho Del Sol apartments, 4201 W. Rochelle Ave., near Arville Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Officers found a man dead inside a sedan on Arville, south of Flamingo Road, he said.

The man was inside the vehicle in the complex when he was shot, Spencer said. There were at least two other people, a woman and another man, inside the vehicle with him.

The man drove out of the complex and turned onto Arville from Rochelle, but the woman, who was sitting in the passenger seat, had to pull his foot off the gas pedal to stop the vehicle.

Spencer said the other man in the vehicle fled on foot. It wasn’t yet clear if the man is a witness or a suspect in the shooting, Police are still searching for him.

Officers blocked off Arville between Flamingo and Rochelle Avenue, where investigators surrounded a dark-colored sedan in the northbound lanes. The back windshield of the car was shattered.

Police also blocked off the entrance to the apartment complex on Rochelle. Spencer said detectives would remain at the scene for several more hours, but that they planned to process the vehicle scene first so police could open Arville as soon as possible.

