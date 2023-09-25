91°F
Homicides

Man killed on RTC bus in Henderson identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 2:27 pm
 
Henderson police investigate a fatal stabbing after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson on Frida ...
Henderson police investigate a fatal stabbing after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (NDOT)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man stabbed to death on a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

Branden Bailey, 35, died on the sidewalk outside a Henderson bus stop Friday from a stab wound to the chest.

Henderson police said multiple people were fighting around 7 p.m. on an RTC bus near North Boulder Highway and North Water Street when the man was stabbed.

The department refused to provide further information Monday, citing an open investigation. It was unclear if anyone had been detained in connection with the killing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
Is Aidan O’Connell a legit option to replace Jimmy Garoppolo?
Person fatally stabbed during fight on RTC bus
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Henderson
Man shot to death in possible self-defense
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas
