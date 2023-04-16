Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 33-year-old man killed his wife and then tried to kill himself at their west Las Vegas Valley home on Saturday, police said.

Shiva Gummi stabbed his wife to death and then stabbed himself and called police, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Torington Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Vegas Drive, after receiving a call of a suicidal male at 8:17 a.m. Police arrived at the home to find a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and age hadn’t yet been released.

Emergency responders took Gummi to University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The woman’s identity as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.