Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2022 - 1:05 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot dead Monday after an argument in east Las Vegas, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metro homicide section determined that the man had been in an argument with his girlfriend when another man shot him.

Anybody with information may contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tipsters also may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

