Man shot in the head, thrown from vehicle in Las Vegas ID’d

Police believe 54-year-old Bradley Howard Sappington was shot before being left for dead on the 2100 block of Industrial Road on Saturday night.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who Las Vegas police have said died when he was shoved out of a vehicle after being shot on Saturday night in the central valley.

Just after 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call reporting the shooting on the 2100 block of Industrial Road, near East Sahara Avenue and South Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. At the scene, officers found 54-year-old Bradley Howard Sappington lying in the roadway.

He died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office has determined, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives have determined that Sappington was shot inside a vehicle before he was left for dead in the road. Police have not released a description of the vehicle but said that it was last seen heading south on Industrial.

Jail records indicate that no arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

