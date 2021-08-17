Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed at an east Las Vegas mobile home park on Sunday.

He was 27-year-old Juan Taylor, the coroner’s office said. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to the La Villa Vegas mobile home park, located at 1190 S. Mojave Road, where they found Taylor with a gunshot wound. Police determined that he had been shot with a rifle inside a mobile home with “quite a few” people inside.

Taylor was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police believe the shooter was a man who left the scene with another person after the shooting.

No further details were released Tuesday. Police continued to investigate. Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

