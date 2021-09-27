82°F
Man shot to death during gunfight at central Las Vegas park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 11:03 am
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the central valley.

Officers responded to Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave., at around 7:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Monday news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to Valley Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a “social gathering at the park with numerous people,” police said. A fight broke out and “several” people shot at each other, according to the release.

Police believe the incident was gang related.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once his family has been notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

