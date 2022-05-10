Man shot to death in gas station parking lot identified

A person shot to death Saturday night in northeast Las Vegas has been identified as a 31-year-old man.

He was Christopher Pineda. He died of a gunshot wound to the left hip and a cardiovascular injury, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station near the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett. Arriving officers found Pineda suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter was seen running from the area, according to Everett, and police said Sunday there had been no arrests made in the case.

