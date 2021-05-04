Man shot to death in vehicle in North Las Vegas identified

The victim was 19-year-old Khyler Johnson and he died of a gunshot wound to the lower back. The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a young man who was shot in North Las Vegas on Saturday night.

He was 19-year-old Khyler Johnson, the coroner’s office said, and he died of a gunshot wound to the lower back. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 4200 block of Commerce Street around 10:40 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting, police said. After they arrived, they received reports of a shooting between vehicles nearby, near Commerce Street and Craig Road.

Police said they found a vehicle that hit the median on the 100 block of Craig Road and Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.