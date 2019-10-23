Man shot to death outside central Las Vegas business complex

A man in his 30s was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in a central valley business complex parking lot, according to Las Vegas police.

By the time police arrived about 2:40 a.m. at the business complex, at 1760 S. Rainbow Blvd., near West Oakey Boulevard, the victim was dead from at least one gunshot wound, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said detectives believe a dispute between the man and someone he knew preceded the shooting.

The shooter was not in custody as of about 9 a.m., he said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

The fatal shooting marked the 111th homicide in the county this year and the 83rd investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.