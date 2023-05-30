75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man stabs ex-girlfriend, kills self in northwest valley, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 5:11 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating apparent a murder-suicide at a home in northwest Las Vegas.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man stabbed the woman, his ex-girlfriend, and then fatally shot himself Sunday morning at a home in the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue.

Medical personnel pronounced the female, who had suffered stab wounds, and the male, who suffered a gunshot wound, both deceased at the scene, according to a Monday news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Christian Casale at ccasale@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4551. Follow @vanityhack on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
2
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
3
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
4
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
5
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
Boy, 14, shot dead at North Las Vegas house party
Boy, 14, shot dead at North Las Vegas house party
Man killed after fight with roommate
Man killed after fight with roommate