Man stabs ex-girlfriend, kills self in northwest valley, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what is believed to be an apparent murder-suicide at a northwest Las Vegas home.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating apparent a murder-suicide at a home in northwest Las Vegas.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man stabbed the woman, his ex-girlfriend, and then fatally shot himself Sunday morning at a home in the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue.

Medical personnel pronounced the female, who had suffered stab wounds, and the male, who suffered a gunshot wound, both deceased at the scene, according to a Monday news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Christian Casale at ccasale@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4551. Follow @vanityhack on Twitter.