Man suspected in 2008 homicide cold case arrested

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected in a 2008 homicide cold case, according to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected in a 2008 homicide cold case.

Quincy Jermain Cook was arrested Tuesday on counts of open murder and burglary, court records show. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday that Cook’s arrest was connected to a previously unsolved homicide from Dec. 19, 2008.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday afternoon that two people were killed by homicide on that day, so they could not immediately identify the victim.

Court records show that Cook has a criminal history in Clark County that dates back to 2009. He’s faced a slew of charges, including vehicle theft, DUI, wrong-way driving, drug charges and trespassing.

Cook is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. His first court appearance was at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.