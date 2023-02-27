56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man suspected in fatal bus stabbing released from jail 2 days earlier

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2023 - 10:22 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2023 - 11:46 am
Aaron Cole (Metropolitan Police Department)
Aaron Cole (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected in a fatal stabbing on an RTC bus was released on bail two days earlier on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Aaron Cole, 59, was arrested Sunday and booked on a murder charge.

Cole was in a fight with another man when police said he stabbed the man around 5 p.m. while riding the bus near the 3500 block of Paradise Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person who was stabbed was hospitalized and died later Sunday. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified him as of Monday morning.

Cole was arrested at the scene, but it was unclear what the men were fighting about and whether they knew each other.

Cole was arrested and charged on Feb. 18 with assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying or concealing a dangerous weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Court records showed he was released on Friday by Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento following a hearing Wednesday about his bail conditions, which prohibited him from having contact with the unnamed victim in the case. He was required to work with the Pretrial Compliance Unit upon his release, but specific terms were not laid out in the court record.

Cole is being held without bail in the murder case and expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Justin Razavi contributed to this reprot.

MOST READ
1
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
2
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
3
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
4
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
5
Colts owner Irsay eager to rock downtown Las Vegas
Colts owner Irsay eager to rock downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple sh ...
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida, authorities say
By David Fischer The Associated Press

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for two shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

More stories for you
Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party
Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Las Vegas
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Las Vegas
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes
Man jailed in 2 Las Vegas killings
Man jailed in 2 Las Vegas killings
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says