Man suspected in fatal bus stabbing released from jail 2 days earlier

The man suspected in a fatal stabbing on an RTC bus was released on bail two days earlier after he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Aaron Cole (Metropolitan Police Department)

Aaron Cole, 59, was arrested Sunday and booked on a murder charge.

Cole was in a fight with another man when police said he stabbed the man around 5 p.m. while riding the bus near the 3500 block of Paradise Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person who was stabbed was hospitalized and died later Sunday. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified him as of Monday morning.

Cole was arrested at the scene, but it was unclear what the men were fighting about and whether they knew each other.

Cole was arrested and charged on Feb. 18 with assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying or concealing a dangerous weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Court records showed he was released on Friday by Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento following a hearing Wednesday about his bail conditions, which prohibited him from having contact with the unnamed victim in the case. He was required to work with the Pretrial Compliance Unit upon his release, but specific terms were not laid out in the court record.

Cole is being held without bail in the murder case and expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Justin Razavi contributed to this reprot.