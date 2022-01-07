Man suspected of killing girlfriend in Arizona arrested in Laughlin

An Oregon man wanted for dumping his girlfriend’s body in Bullhead City was arrested in Laughlin on Thursday, police said.

An Oregon man wanted for dumping his girlfriend’s body in Bullhead City, Arizona, was arrested in Laughlin on Thursday.

Ryan Clark, 37, was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of being a fugitive from out of state, according to jail records.

Bullhead City police said in a statement that Clark is suspected of killing Hannah, his girlfriend. Her body was found on the side of the road Sunday morning in Bullhead City with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fingerprint analysis identified the woman as Megan Rae Jean Hannah, 27 of Medford, Oregon, police said. Detectives said Hannah was last seen with Clark but police did not specify when or where.

“Bullhead City Police worked with several other law enforcement agencies to investigate this homicide,” the department wrote in a statement.

Investigators believe Clark rented a car in Oregon to drive to Bullhead City, where police said he was seen on surveillance video Sunday morning near where Hannah’s body was found. He later checked into a hotel in Laughlin.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Clark after a traffic stop on Casino Drive in Laughlin Thursday and booked him on the Arizona warrant, police said.

“Inside his rental car, police located several items belonging to Megan Hannah,” Bullhead City police said. “A search warrant was conducted on his hotel room where detectives located more of the victim’s belongings, the weapon believed to be used in the homicide, and bullets consistent with the ammunition found at the crime scene.”

Metro declined to comment on the case.

It was unclear when Clark would be extradited to Arizona.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.