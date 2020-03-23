Man who shot, killed 18-year-old on Friday still at large

Las Vegas police have said that just before the shooting, Brown was inside his Ford Mustang near Thunderbolt Avenue and Vorsand Drive, talking with “an unidentified male.”

Police investigate a shooting in the 4700 block of East Craig Road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who Las Vegas police say shot and killed an 18-year-old Friday afternoon in a cluster of northeast valley apartment buildings remained at large Monday, according to jail and court records.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim as Rayvion Brown, though it did not have a city or state of residence listed for the man.

Las Vegas police have said that just before the shooting, Brown was inside his Ford Mustang near Thunderbolt Avenue and Vorsand Drive, talking with “an unidentified male,” when, at some point during the conversation, the other man pulled out a handgun and shot Brown at least once.

As the shooter ran from the area, Brown sped away, driving for several blocks before pulling over in a convenience store parking lot at Craig Road and Puebla Street. From there, police said, he was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.

The coroner’s office had not determined Brown’s cause and manner of death as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.