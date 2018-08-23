Man with gunshot wounds found dead on northeast Las Vegas street

Police are searching for leads after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in the northeast valley.

Police are searching for leads after a man was found shot to death early Thursday morning in the northeast valley.

About 12:30 a.m. an officer responding to a different call was flagged down by a driver on Walnut Road near Alto Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The driver found a man laying on the side of the road on Walnut, and thought he had been hit by a car, Spencer said.

Medical personnel arrived, cut open the man’s shirt to treat his injuries and discovered he had been shot multiple times, Spencer said. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives are trying to determine whether the man was shot at the scene or somewhere else. There were no witnesses, and police have no description of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Homicide detectives and CSI are on the scene. Police have blocked off Walnut between Alto and Cartier Avenue.

Walnut Road and Alto Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada