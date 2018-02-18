Man with wife’s body in vehicle at Henderson casino in custody

A man was taken into custody at a Henderson casino after he was found with his wife’s body in his vehicle late Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Willie Bain, 42, was taken into custody at a Henderson casino after he was found with his wife’s body in his vehicle late Saturday night. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police vehicles at the scene outside a home in the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Drive early Sunday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police work the scene in the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Drive in Las Vegas early Sunday morning . (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested at a Henderson casino after being found with his wife’s body in his vehicle late Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Willie Bain, 42, had called his wife’s family early in the night and spoke to them as if they would not see him or his wife again, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

At about 10:56 p.m., concerned family members went to a home on the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Avenue, near Cactus Avenue and Maryland Parkway. They discovered blood in the garage, McGrath said.

“That was what concerned them enough to call 911,” he said.

Police responded to the scene, and at 11:22 p.m., Bain called 911 from the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Drive, according to Metro press release. He told police he had hurt his wife and she needed medical attention, McGrath said.

Henderson police responded to the Fiesta and found Bain outside a white Hyundai SUV in the parking lot. His wife was lying near the rear of the car with apparent head injuries, the release said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Outside the Patagonia Ridge home Sunday morning, McGrath said, “We believe she was injured here.”

He added it was unclear whether she was also injured at the casino parking lot. Neighbors didn’t report hearing any yelling or screaming, he said.

The couple has three children in common. All were found safe inside the house when family members arrived at the Patagonia Ridge address. The oldest child is 11, but ages were not immediately available for the other two.

Bain was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, he faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity, as well as determine her cause and manner of death.

