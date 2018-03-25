Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Saturday in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A passerby noticed a man about 12:30 a.m. who appeared to be lying on the east sidewalk across the street from Manch Elementary School, 4351 N. Lamont St., near Craig Road, Las Vegas police said.

The passerby went to check on him, found he had been shot dead, and called 911, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The man was in his late 20s.

Police had no information on a shooter as of Saturday evening.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

The man’s death marked the 53rd homicide in Clark County in 2018 and the 47th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

