Homicides

Men killed in separate slayings identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 3:56 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified two men killed in separate homicides this weekend.

William Gray, 32, was fatally shot at 4:55 p.m. Sunday at Third Street and Utah Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was with two men he knew when they got into a dispute. Gray was shot, and the other two men ran north on Las Vegas Boulevard, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said Sunday.

Kaito Thornton, 25, of Las Vegas, was shot dead at 8:05 p.m. Sunday near East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street during a drug deal involving two other people, police said. The two other people fled. Police said they found the victim inside a vehicle.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

