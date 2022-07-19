109°F
Mom, teenage son found dead in murder-suicide identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 4:14 pm
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

A Las Vegas mother and her teenage son who were found dead in a murder-suicide inside a northeast valley home have been identified.

They were Marcella Scott, 37, and Marcello Santos, 15.

The Clark County coroner’s office said that the woman shot her son before she died by suicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department discovered the bodies about 7:45 p.m in the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near north Pecos and East Alexander roads.

Additional information was not released.

A few days later, early Sunday, Metro investigated an unrelated murder-suicide in which an off-duty North Las Vegas officer fatally shot his 12-year-old daughter before he died by suicide in their central Las Vegas home, police said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

