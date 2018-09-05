Motive, suspect unknown in western Las Vegas Valley shooting

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting about 8 a.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Stacey Lyn Drive, near West Desert Inn Road and South El Capitan Way.

Las Vegas police have not identified a motive or suspects in a shooting that left a man dead in a residence in the western valley Monday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting about 8 a.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Stacey Lyn Drive, near West Desert Inn Road and South El Capitan Way. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical officials pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. The victim was likely in his 20s or 30s, Lt. Chris Holmes said Monday.

Homicide detectives determined the man was one of several people sleeping in the home. The victim was shot after he heard knocking and went to see who it was, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not released the man’s identity or cause and manner of death by Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

