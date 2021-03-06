66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Murder suspect arrested after man found dead in Laughlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2021 - 6:37 pm
 
Ethan Bright, 20 (Nevada Department of Public Safety)
Ethan Bright, 20 (Nevada Department of Public Safety)

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is investigating a homicide from Tuesday in Laughlin, the agency said in a release Friday.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation at a residence and found a man dead at the Desert Springs senior community, the release said. Police later found and arrested 20-year-old Ethan Bright.

Bright has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, the release said. Jail records show he was also wanted on an out-of-state warrant.

Bright has a court hearing set for March 18.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Channel 3 in Las Vegas cuts staff in cost-saving move
Channel 3 in Las Vegas cuts staff in cost-saving move
2
CARTOON: Standards out the window
CARTOON: Standards out the window
3
Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide
Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide
4
Tony Hsieh associate files $93M in creditor claims against his estate
Tony Hsieh associate files $93M in creditor claims against his estate
5
Smith’s buys nearly 100 acres in North Las Vegas
Smith’s buys nearly 100 acres in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.