Murder suspect extradited to Las Vegas from Atlanta

A 32-year-old woman charged with murder in connection with a man’s body found at a tow yard in November has been extradited to Clark County from Atlanta, Georgia, Las Vegas police said.

Mahogany Austin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. It was not immediately clear when she was arrested in Georgia.

Austin was arrested in connection with the death of 55-year-old Bryan O’Neal, whose body was found Nov. 12 at USA Towing, 2105 W. Gowan Road, Spencer said. His death was ruled a homicide caused by gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

O’Neal’s vehicle had been towed the day before from a private property on the 1400 block of Silver Mesa Circle, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. The property owner had called the company directly to request the tow, police said.

Austin has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. She remained in jail on Friday without bail, court records show.

Further information about her arrest was not immediately available. She is due to appear in court on Monday.

