North Carolina man arrested in Las Vegas in wife’s killing

Michael Moore Sr., 44, is awaiting extradition to North Carolina, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Clark County Detention Center records list Moore’s age as 43.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Sunday arrested a man wanted in the death of his wife in North Carolina.

Michael Moore Sr., 44, is awaiting extradition to North Carolina, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Clark County Detention Center records list Moore’s age as 43.

Fayetteville police found the body of Marcquius Timmons-Moore, 43, on Aug. 22 after conducting a welfare check at the couple’s home, the department said in a release. Police did not release details of the homicide.

The car Moore was driving was found in Las Vegas, Fayetteville police said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.