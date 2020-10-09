North Las Vegas barricade ends in suspected murder-suicide

A man was found slain and a woman then fatally shot herself during a barricade situation early Friday in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police said at 2 a.m. police were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue “regarding a suicidal female subject,” police said.

Police arrived at the apartment and found a 50-year-old man who had been fatally shot.

“Along with the deceased male, was an armed female, believed to be 52 years of age, who was believed to be the initial caller,” police said in a news release. “She was standing next to the deceased male victim and refused commands from police.”

Officers backed out of the apartment because of safety concerns. A crisis negotiations team, SWAT and detectives were called to the scene. Police treated the situation as a barricaded individual. Eight surrounding apartments were evacuated.

“While setting up, a gunshot was heard from inside the residence,” police said. “A robot was sent into the residence and the adult female was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police do not know what led up to the shooting. The case was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.