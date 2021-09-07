North Las Vegas investigating 3 more Labor Day homicides

Police are investigating three unrelated homicides Monday night in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:55 p.m. to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near East Cheyenne Avenue, after a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

An hour later, police were called to the 3200 block of Mary Dee Avenue, off Civic Center Drive, after a report of a man who was shot. The man died at the scene.

At 7:38 p.m., officers were investigating a body found on the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Cuevas said investigators later determined the man had also died as the result of a shooting.

All three investigations remain ongoing and anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Earlier Monday, homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man found injured at mile marker 57 on Interstate 15, south of Apex Crossing Lane, Cuevas said.

