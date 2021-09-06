Police investigate homicide in far northeast valley

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the far northeast valley.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, police were called to mile marker 57 on Interstate 15, south of Apex Crossing Lane, after receiving report of an “injured person,” North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

The person was taken to University Medical Center, where they died, Cuevas said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the scene Monday morning. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person who died.

Further information about the homicide investigation was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity around 7 a.m. Monday to contact the department of 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

