Homicides

North Las Vegas man who died in weekend shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound Friday night in North Las Vegas.

Gerald Meeks, 26, of North Las Vegas was pronounced dead at 2 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lawry Avenue, according to the coroner’s office. He died from gunshot wounds and the coroner’s office ruled his death was a homicide.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of an injured person near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said at the time.

Meeks was found shot at the scene and died shortly after.

Cuevas confirmed Monday afternoon that no arrests had been made yet in the case.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

