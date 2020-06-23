North Las Vegas police officer fatally shoots man at park

A North Las Vegas police officer shot and killed a man on Monday after he walked toward police “with his gun raised,” officials announced Tuesday.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas police officer on Monday shot and killed a man who had threatened to shoot himself after he walked toward police “with his gun raised,” officials announced Tuesday.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, after a report of a man with a gunshot wound, the North Las Vegas Police Department said Tuesday. But when police arrived, the man “pulled out a gun and threatened” to kill himself.

Negotiators talked with the man, and at one point they used a “police robot” to give him water “to encourage him to surrender.” The department said the man “never put down his gun.”

“Eventually, the man stopped communicating with officers and approached them with his gun raised,” the department said.

One officer then shot the man. Police said the man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The department did not publicize the fatal shooting on Monday, and it was not immediately clear Tuesday how long the man was talking with police negotiators.

No officers were injured during the shooting. The department said the officer who shot the man will be identified within 72 hours of the shooting.

The officer was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

