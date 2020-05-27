North Las Vegas police search for homicide suspect

North Las Vegas police are searching for a gunman who allegedly shot and killed another man Tuesday night in a residential area.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed another man Tuesday night in a residential area.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. on the 1800 block of Goldfield Street, near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, Ebert said.

She said police on Wednesday were searching for the suspect, described as a man in his 30s.

Ebert said it appeared the shooting happened “due to a confrontation” between the two men. Further information about the suspect or the nature of the confrontation was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.