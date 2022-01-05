North Las Vegas psychiatric patient’s death ruled a homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Wednesday that Phillip Vernon Lucero, 54, of Las Vegas, died last year from cardiopulmonary arrest after being restrained by staff.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A patient died last year after being restrained in a North Las Vegas psychiatric ward, police and the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

The coroner’s office ruled that Phillip Vernon Lucero, 54, of Las Vegas, died from cardiopulmonary arrest following restraint in the prone position. His death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police officers were called at 9:54 p.m. on Feb. 13 after Lucero, who was at the hospital on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, was being combative with staff, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police officer Alex Cuevas.

“When staff had restrained the patient he became deceased,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas said Wednesday that detectives were awaiting the final ruling from coroner’s office and no arrests had been made.

North Vista Hospital did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Cuevas said Lucero was brought to the hospital by the Metropolitan Police Department, but Metro declined to provide any details on his case.

Lucero’s death is one of two homicides resulting from restraint last year, according to coroner data.

Gregory Pfuhl, 36, died March 19 after he was restrained in a group home, according to the coroner’s office.

Pfuhl died at the TLC Care Center in Henderson, but Henderson police said they never investigated the death of the Las Vegas resident.

