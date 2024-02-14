61°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 
Updated February 14, 2024 - 1:28 pm
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was shot and killed at a North Las Vegas apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue, near Fifth Street and Civic Center Drive, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, according to police.

Bridger Middle and McCall Elementary schools were placed on a brief lockdown, which was lifted at 11:55 a.m.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

