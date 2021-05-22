57°F
Homicides

Northeast Las Vegas Valley homicide reported

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2021 - 7:41 am
 

Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The death was reported on the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

