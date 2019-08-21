Officers identified in deadly shooting at Laughlin casino

Two Las Vegas officers who shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Laughlin early Monday have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police guard the perimeter of Aquarius Casino in Laughlin after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead early Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Police said the man had attempted to rob the casino’s cashier cage overnight. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of SWAT and the Metropolitan Police Department were involved in the standoff with an armed robbery suspect at Aquarius Casino in Laughlin on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

They were officers Cory Mikkelson, 52, and John Susich, 42. Mikkelson joined Metro in August 1994 and Susich in March 2006.

Both are assigned to Metro’s Special Weapons and Tactics bureau, according to the department.

Metro has said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Aquarius hotel-casino about six hours after a 1:30 a.m. attempted robbery.

While trying to escape the abandoned robbery attempt, the man shot at a casino security guard but missed. By the time he made it to his car, arriving officers had him surrounded, Capt. Nichole Splinter said on Monday.

She said the man refused police commands to exit the car until about 7:30 a.m., when he abruptly emerged with his weapon drawn and ran toward officers, prompting police to open fire.

It’s unclear if the man ever fired a round at officers. No officers were injured.

“We are thankful to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, S.W.A.T. and our security team for their quick action to protect our employees and guests,” Sean Hammond, the casino’s general manager, said in an emailed statement. “We can confirm that no guests or employees were harmed during this incident.”

Splinter said the man first tried to rob the Golden Nugget casino in Laughlin, which backs up to the Colorado River at 2300 S. Casino Drive.

The man placed his weapon on the counter of the casino’s cashier cage about 1 a.m. and demanded money, but the cashier refused. So the man left the property.

About 30 minutes later, the man tried to rob the cashier’s cage at the nearby Aquarius in the same fashion. The Aquarius is at 1900 S. Casino Drive.

“There was a casino security officer in the area, and the suspect apparently got nervous and started to walk away,” Splinter said.

As the man headed to the parking lot, the guard alerted the rest of casino security to the robbery attempt. Outside, another guard confronted the man, who then drew his weapon and shot at the guard. The guard was not hurt.

Police then arrived and surrounded the man in his vehicle.

Laughlin is about 75 miles southeast of Las Vegas but still lies within Clark County, so Las Vegas police maintain jurisdiction. The town’s Metro substation is less than a mile from the Aquarius casino.

In keeping with department protocol, body camera footage and further details of the shooting will be released this week.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the man after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

