Officials ID 2 teens killed by father in apparent murder-suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two teenage boys killed by their father last week in what Las Vegas police described as a murder-suicide.

Members of Las Vegas police's crime scene investigative unit carry evidence out of the house where an apparent murder-suicide occurred Friday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two teenage boys killed by their father last week in what Las Vegas police described as a murder-suicide.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Friday to a home on the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way, near Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards, to find two teenage boys who appeared to have been fatally shot by the man, who then killed himself, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said early Saturday.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the boys as 15-year-old Kevin Figueroa and 17-year-old Alex Figueroa. Their causes of death were pending Tuesday morning, according to the office.

The boys’ father was previously identified by police as 45-year-old Alejandro Figueroa. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office said.

Alejandro Figueroa “had been drinking and handling a firearm, causing an accidental discharge,” Metro said in a statement on Saturday. One of the teenage boys called police to report that his father was handling firearms while intoxicated.

The father “became upset and shot the victims before turning the firearm on himself,” according to Metro.

A teenage girl — another of Figueroa’s children — called 911 to report the shooting, police said. Police arriving to the home after the 911 call found her escaping from an upstairs window, Spencer has said. She was unharmed.

The boys’ deaths marked the 20th and 21st homicides investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.