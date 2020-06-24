Officials seek sedan that may be tied to fatal shooting in Pahrump

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a sedan believed to be connected to a fatal shooting reported early Wednesday in Pahrump.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a sedan believed to be connected to a fatal shooting reported early Wednesday near a Nye County School District bus yard in Pahrump.

About 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump for a report of someone with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ann Horak said in a video news release. Deputies determined that the shooting happened near a bus yard in west Pahrump at state Route 372 and Woodchips Road.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Boruchowitz said the shooting happened near a Nye County School District Transportation Services bus yard.

The person who was shot died at Desert View Hospital, Horak said.

Deputies are searching for a “gold sedan that could possibly be connected to this shooting,” which Horak said involved two vehicles.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or sheriff@co.nye.ny.us.

